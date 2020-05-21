Crown The Empire Have Released A Mind-Bending Video For ‘Blurry (Out Of Place)’

The band have also launched an augmented reality experience through JADU.





Crown The Empire have released a video for their song 'Blurry (Out Of Place)'.



They've also released an augmented reality hologram of frontman Andy Leo through the app JADU, which lets you record yourself belting out the song with him!



Here's a message from band:



"Hello, it’s been a while since we've last spoken. As you may know, our world is in a state of isolation and confusion. The future is unknown and we're all uncertain of what’s to come. With that being said, we wanted to release something special to get you through these dark times — a song about feeling lost when it seems like all hope is gone.



We are excited that the official music video for our song 'BLURRY (out of place)' is out now.

Andy Leo has been turned into a hologram, and you can bring him to life wherever you are in the world.

Download the app, choose the hologram of Andy, scan your surroundings, and he will appear in front of you. Film videos of you and Andy singing/dancing to 'BLURRY' together and post them on all your socials. We hope you enjoy this interactive experience as well as the new music video. Stay safe out there.



Much love,

Crown The Empire"



Here's the video:







And here's Andy in our kitchen:







And you can download JADU and have Andy with you anywhere in the world right HERE



'Blurry (out of place)' is taken from the band's latest album 'Sudden Sky' which is out now via Rise Records.



Here's 'MZRY' for ya:







You can pick up the record on lovely vinyl from our mates over at Impericon from right HERE

