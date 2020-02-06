Crossfaith Have Dropped A Bonkers New Single

This is 'Endorphin'.

Literally the day before their headline tour of Europe and the UK kicks off, Crossfaith have dropped a brand new, bonkers new single.

'Endorphin' marks their first new music they've released since their 2018 album 'EX_MACHINA', and is exactly what frontman Kenta Koie was hinting at last year when Crossfaith announced their upcoming European tour, sharing "'EX_MACHINA' is officially done, and now we face the next step for tripping into another dimension. It’s our full UK / EU headlining tour – welcome to Synchronicity 2020! You can expect something new you've never heard from us yet. See you guys in the pit!”

Speaking of the brand new track 'Endorphin', frontman Kenta shared, "Do you want a new acid? We are so proud to reveal our new era with ‘Endorphin', our new masterpiece to fascinate people. It will take you to another level of excitement and we can't wait to play this song during our upcoming headlining tour!"

Check out Crossfaith's brand new single 'Endorphin' below:



Check out the full list of tour dates below:

FEBRUARY

07 - MADRID Sala Caracol

08 - BARCELONA Razzamatazz

10 - PARIS La Boule Noite

11 - ANTWERP Trix

13 - DEN BOSCH Willem Twee

14 - BERLIN Musik & Frieden

15 - COPENHAGEN Amager Bio

16 - STOCKHOLM Debaser Strand

18 - HAMBURG Logo

19 - WARSAW Klub Hydrozagadka

21 - VIENNA Flex

22 - BUDAPEST Dürer Kert

24 - MILAN Legend Club

25 - MUNICH Backstage

26 - WIESBADEN Schlachthof

28 - AARAU Kiff

29 - COLOGNE Gebaude 9

MARCH

02 - LONDON O2 Academy Islington

03 - BRIGHTON Chalk

04 - NORWICH The Waterfront

06 - WOLVERHAMPTON KK's Steel Mill

07 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Riverside