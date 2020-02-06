Crossfaith Have Dropped A Bonkers New Single

Literally the day before their headline tour of Europe and the UK kicks off, Crossfaith have dropped a brand new, bonkers new single.
'Endorphin' marks their first new music they've released since their 2018 album 'EX_MACHINA', and is exactly what frontman Kenta Koie was hinting at last year when Crossfaith announced their upcoming European tour, sharing "'EX_MACHINA' is officially done, and now we face the next step for tripping into another dimension. It’s our full UK / EU headlining tour – welcome to Synchronicity 2020! You can expect something new you've never heard from us yet. See you guys in the pit!”
Speaking of the brand new track 'Endorphin', frontman Kenta shared, "Do you want a new acid? We are so proud to reveal our new era with ‘Endorphin', our new masterpiece to fascinate people. It will take you to another level of excitement and we can't wait to play this song during our upcoming headlining tour!"
Check out Crossfaith's brand new single 'Endorphin' below:
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
FEBRUARY
07 - MADRID Sala Caracol
08 - BARCELONA Razzamatazz
10 - PARIS La Boule Noite
11 - ANTWERP Trix
13 - DEN BOSCH Willem Twee
14 - BERLIN Musik & Frieden
15 - COPENHAGEN Amager Bio
16 - STOCKHOLM Debaser Strand
18 - HAMBURG Logo
19 - WARSAW Klub Hydrozagadka
21 - VIENNA Flex
22 - BUDAPEST Dürer Kert
24 - MILAN Legend Club
25 - MUNICH Backstage
26 - WIESBADEN Schlachthof
28 - AARAU Kiff
29 - COLOGNE Gebaude 9
MARCH
02 - LONDON O2 Academy Islington
03 - BRIGHTON Chalk
04 - NORWICH The Waterfront
06 - WOLVERHAMPTON KK's Steel Mill
07 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Riverside