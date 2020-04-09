Crossfaith Have Announced A New EP And Released A Crushing New Song

Welcome to the world of 'Species'.

Crossfaith have announced a new EP, 'Species'.



You can hear a brand new song from it right now, 'Digital Parasite':







"I felt an explosion from the song and I knew the lyrics should be aggressive and offensive,” commented vocalist Kenta Koie, explaining that it's about, “people selling their soul to get fame."



"We need to be honest to the music, to ourselves and to our audience but some people are happy to start cheating and I don’t care for it.”



The EP will be released May 22nd via UNFD, and feature these songs:



01. Digital Parasite

02. Endorphin

03. Truth Of Insanity

04. None Of Your Business (feat. Jin Dogg)

05. Your Song



You can hear 'Endorphin' right here:







“Playing heavy music is how I feel alive. We want Crossfaith to be the band making music that no one has ever heard before," added Kenta.



Here's the cover art:







You can pre-save and pre-order here.