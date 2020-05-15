Creeper Have Started A New Acoustic Covers Series

Welcome to 'Sounds From The Void'.





Creeper have revealed the details of 'Sounds From The Void', a new acoustic covers series that they will be recording from quarantine.



The first song taken on by vocalist Will Gould and guitarist Ian Miles is 'Spiders In Her Hair' by King Dude



Will had this to say about the choice of song:



“We have been big fans of King Dude for a while. My girlfriend and I would listen to ‘Love’ an awful lot when we first got together and this kinda became our song. Knowing we’d have limited resources in lockdown meant that recording some acoustic songs made sense. This was the first song that I knew I’d love us to do.”



The series follows the news that the band's upcoming album 'Sex, Death And The Infinite Void' has had it's release rescheduled to July 31.



The band explained in a statement..



"We are aware that this may come as a disappointment to some of you, but please believe we have done this for good reason in these unprecedented times.



So many of the exciting events we had planned around this record have had to be re-imagined and re-thought out, we are adjusting to this new environment much like everyone else."



You can read the full story of the record in the band's recent Rock Sound cover feature.


