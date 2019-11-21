Creeper’s New Video For ‘Born Cold’ Is The Start Of Their New Narrative

NEW VIDEO. NEW ERA. NEW CHARACTER.

It's been a big few weeks for Creeper and their fans. It all kicked off on November 01, where they made their return to the stage and the public eye, exactly one year since they dramatically announced their breakup on stage at London's Koko.

At their big return show, they debuted their brand new single 'Born Cold', which was followed by an official release 48 hours later.

And now, Creeper have released the official video for 'Born Cold'. This is the first proper introduction we've had to their 'Fugitives Of Heaven' storyline, and if this is anything to go by, the new era of Creeper is set to be just as dramatic and exciting as the one before.

“The video reveals the world and themes of the new album for the first time,” shared frontman Will Gould about the video. “It also introduces fans to the first of the new characters in the Creeper universe; Roe, a man from another world.”

With all that said, check out Creeper's video for 'Born Cold' below:



What's next for Creeper? No one really knows yet, but one thing is for certain - it won't be boring.