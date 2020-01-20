Creeper Release New Single ‘Annabelle’

The band unveil the latest taste of their upcoming new album.

Creeper have released the second single from their upcoming new album 'Sex, Death & The Inifnite Void'.

The track, entitled 'Annabelle', premiered on BBC Radio 1 in the UK last night (January 19).

Check out the track below:

The band will head out on tour supporting BABYMETAL next month before kicking off their headlining tour in Leeds on April 12.

Check out their full set of headlining tour dates below:

APRIL

12 - LEEDS The Wardrobe

13 - GLASGOW St. Lukes

14 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

15 - LONDON Brixton Electric

17 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

18 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void' is set for release May 22, and is available for pre-order here.