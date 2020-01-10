Creeper Have Announced Their New Album And A UK Tour

It's all happening!

After teasing all week in classic Creeper fashion, the moment has arrived. Creeper have announced the details of their brand new album! Here's absolutely everything you need to know:

01. It's called 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'

02. It's set for release May 22 through Roadrunner Records

03. The album artwork looks a whole lot like this:



Speaking of the album artwork for 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void', frontman Will Gould has shared, “The real-life time travel that music can achieve is almost supernatural. In a moment you can be transported from a bedroom in the south of England to another dimension entirely. With our latest album, we attempted to perform a similar magic."

He continues, "The concept behind the artwork came to me when I was considering the ways I first discovered music. Both Ian Miles and I have similar stories of discovering our parents’ records. Holding in our hands these battered relics of the past, playing them for the first time and experiencing the magic of them coming to life over the speaker. This being the case, our album cover attempts to live up to that promise. It would fit in with our parents’ records of the past, you could find it in a dusty attic, blow off the cobwebs, play it at any moment in time and be transported.”

04. The first single off 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void' is 'Born Cold', which was given its live debut at their London comeback show last year:



05. They've also announced a headline tour of the UK - check out the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL

12 - LEEDS The Wardrobe

13 - GLASGOW St. Lukes

14 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

15 - LONDON Brixton Electric

17 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

18 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute