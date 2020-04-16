Visit the shop
Creeper Have Announced The First Ever Creeper Video Club

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 2 hours ago

This is gonna be fun.



Creeper have announced the very first ever Creeper Video Club.

It'll be taking place tomorrow, Friday April 17 at 8pm UK time. Wondering how it works?

"All six band members host a film via the Netflix Party app," explained a press release about the event.

"It offers the chance for Creeper and fans to simultaneously watch a film, while using the group chat to discuss the movie, the band or anything they fancy."

The band ran a poll on their socials, where fans could choose between Hook and Mars Attacks, with the poll closing at 5pm today.

And the winning film, by a tiny margin, is... Hook.
 


Catch you there.

