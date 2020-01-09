Creeper Are Teasing Something…

Here we go.
Something is happening over in Creeper's camp, and it all appears to be pointing towards an announcement tomorrow (Friday, January 10) at 10am UK.
The band have just posted a cryptic video, featuring their new logo, the logo of their record label (Roadrunner Records), and a whole heap of static.
the sky is falling...10am pic.twitter.com/LUYJpcbZt7
— C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) January 9, 2020
They began teasing earlier this week on Tuesday, with a simple tweet with three dots...
— C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) January 7, 2020
Which they followed up with a tweet the next day with two dots...
— C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) January 8, 2020
And now we have a date.
Stay tuned at 10am tomorrow for what's coming next.
