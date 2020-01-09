Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 261 - February 2020
News

Creeper Are Teasing Something…

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson 3 hours ago

Here we go.

Something is happening over in Creeper's camp, and it all appears to be pointing towards an announcement tomorrow (Friday, January 10) at 10am UK.

The band have just posted a cryptic video, featuring their new logo, the logo of their record label (Roadrunner Records), and a whole heap of static. 


They began teasing earlier this week on Tuesday, with a simple tweet with three dots...


Which they followed up with a tweet the next day with two dots...


And now we have a date.

Stay tuned at 10am tomorrow for what's coming next.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More