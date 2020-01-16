Creeper Are Being Cryptic, And It Looks Like New Music Is Coming This Week

We have questions.

Creeper are right back at it again with the cryptic teasing - and this time it looks like they're teasing that new music is on the way!

Just now they posted a short video to Twitter, which features a phone number at the very end for Lulu's Tavern...

pic.twitter.com/WB9PonkpGg — C R E E P E R (@creepercultuk) January 16, 2020



Well, we called Lulu's Tavern to get to the bottom of all this. Unfortunately no one was available to take our call, but the recorded message on the answering machine was very interesting indeed...

"You’re through to Lulu’s Tavern Karaoke & Drinks. 6 till 6 every day, Monday to Sunday. No one is available to take your call at the moment," the voicemail starts off. "If you’re calling from Calvary Falls Police Department, no one here has seen any lights in the sky, no one has had any sightings of aliens or angels so please stop calling. If you’re calling regarding Annabelle Calvary, her bridal party has a booking this Sunday with Daniel P Carter at 9pm. Otherwise please leave a message and we will get back to you."

There's a lot to deconstruct here.

01. Who is Annabelle Calvary?

02. Are the lights in the sky, the aliens and the angels related to the members of Creeper being abducted before they made their return last year?

03. It looks like Creeper are premiering their next single with Daniel P Carter at 9pm this Sunday on the BBC1 Radio Rock Show

Oh Creeper, life is truly more interesting when you're doing stuff.