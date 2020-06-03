Creeper Are Auctioning Off Special Items To Help Raise Money For The Black Lives Matter Movement

Own a piece of Creeper history and help an amazing cause.





Creeper have revealed that they are auctioning off some very special items on eBay.



All the proceeds raised will be donated directly to a variety of Black Live Matters fundraisers, including bail funds, community projects and radical justice organisers.



The items include sealed copies of the band's discography on vinyl, lyric sheets and, most special of all, worn Callous Heart stage jackets from Will Gould, Hannah Greenwood, Dan Bratton and Oliver Burdett.



You can bid on the items HERE



And find out more about where the money is being donated HERE



For more information on the Black Lives Matter movement, and to find out how you can help and donate directly, vist blacklivesmatters.carrd.co



Here's 'All My Friends':





