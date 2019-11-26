Counterparts Have Announced A Headline Tour

They're taking 'Nothing Left To Love' on the road.

Counterparts have announced a UK tour - and they've assembled a great line-up for it.



They'll be joined by Can't Swim, Chamber and Static Dress.



That means we're in for some of this:







And then a bunch of this:







As well as loads of this:







And of course, a whole bunch of this:







Those dates are:



FEBRUARY



10 - SOUTHAMPTON Loft

11 - BRISTOL Exchange

12 - SWANSEA Sin City

13 - BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux

14 - NOTTINGHAM Beta

15 - GLASGOW G2

16 - NEWCASTLE Riverside

17 - NORWICH Waterfront Studio

18 - MANCHESTER Rebellion

19 - LEEDS Key Club

20 - LONDON Dome



