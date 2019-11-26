Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
Counterparts Have Announced A Headline Tour

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce about 5 hours ago

They're taking 'Nothing Left To Love' on the road.

Counterparts have announced a UK tour - and they've assembled a great line-up for it.

They'll be joined by Can't Swim, Chamber and Static Dress.

That means we're in for some of this:



And then a bunch of this:



As well as loads of this:



And of course, a whole bunch of this:



Those dates are:

FEBRUARY

10 - SOUTHAMPTON Loft
11 - BRISTOL Exchange
12 - SWANSEA Sin City
13 - BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux
14 - NOTTINGHAM Beta
15 - GLASGOW G2
16 - NEWCASTLE Riverside
17 - NORWICH Waterfront Studio
18 - MANCHESTER Rebellion
19 - LEEDS Key Club
20 - LONDON Dome

