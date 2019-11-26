Counterparts Have Announced A Headline Tour

They're taking 'Nothing Left To Love' on the road.
Counterparts have announced a UK tour - and they've assembled a great line-up for it.
They'll be joined by Can't Swim, Chamber and Static Dress.
Those dates are:
FEBRUARY
10 - SOUTHAMPTON Loft
11 - BRISTOL Exchange
12 - SWANSEA Sin City
13 - BIRMINGHAM Mama Roux
14 - NOTTINGHAM Beta
15 - GLASGOW G2
16 - NEWCASTLE Riverside
17 - NORWICH Waterfront Studio
18 - MANCHESTER Rebellion
19 - LEEDS Key Club
20 - LONDON Dome
