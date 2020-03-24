Chester Bennington’s Pre-Linkin Park Band Grey Daze Have Rescheduled The Release Of Their New Album

You'll have to wait a little longer for 'Amends'.





Grey Daze, Chester Bennington's band that he fronted before joining Linkin Park, were set to release their new album on April 10 via Loma Vista Recordings.



The record is going to feature both Chester's son and Chester himself on vocals.



Well, the release date has now been pushed back to June 26.



Drummer Sean Dowdell had this to say:



“When we announced that we were working on Amends our intention was always to honor Chester’s memory and to finish the work he had begun with us.



"Amends means so much to his family, our families and the millions of fans worldwide who embraced Chester that we feel we owe it to everyone involved to ensure that Amends receives a proper release.”



Though that doesn't mean there isn't loads of stuff still happening between now and then.



April 10 will still be a significant day for the album with the announcement of a worldwide listening party. The album will be streamed via a load of fan-led events on various platforms which will be announced in the coming weeks.



Two songs have been released from the record so far. Here's 'Sickness':







And here's 'What's In The Eye':



