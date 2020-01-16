Chester Bennington’s Pre-Linkin Park Band Grey Daze Have Released A New Track, Featuring His Vocals

Chester lives on, through his music.

It was announced at the end of last year by Chester Bennington's widow that his first band Grey Daze were planning to release a new album, featuring Chester's son and Chester himself on vocals.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media in December, she explained that Chester had begun work on new Grey Daze music, and had announced a 20th anniversary run of shows back in 2017. She also explained that the work he's done will be released in the form of a new album from Grey Daze.

Prior to his untimely passing, Chester personally announced a 2017 Grey Daze reunion on social media. As he never got the chance to launch the reunion himself, his bandmates, friends, family, and various collaborators stepped up to give the music the second chance it deserved, finishing what the late singer started.

Today, Grey Daze have released the first track from their upcoming (as yet unnamed) album, in the form of 'What's In The Eye'. Speaking of the track, Grey Daze have shared, "It’s the voice of Chester you all know, remember and love but in a whole new light."

Listen to Grey Daze's first single featuring the late Chester Bennington below:



Talinda Bennington, Chester's mother, Susan Eubanks, and his son Jamie Bennington have all penned open letters about the release, which you can read here.