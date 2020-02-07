Chester Bennington’s Pre-Linkin Park Band Grey Daze Have Announced Their New Album

They've also revealed a video for new song 'Sickness'.





It was revealed at the end of last year by Chester Bennington's widow Talinda Bennington that his first band Grey Daze were planning to release a new album, featuring Chester's son and Chester himself on vocals.



That album, 'Amends', has now been announced.



It'll be out April 10 via Loma Vista Recordings, and you can watch the video for new single 'Sickness', here:



"This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old," explained rummer Sean Dowdell of the video concept.



"He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing."



"We started Grey Daze in 1993, the band ended up breaking up in 1998," he recalled in a recent documentary about the band's story.



"Fast forward to 2016, Chester’s on the road and says, ‘I think we should put Grey Daze back together', Obviously, what happened, happened and Chester was tragically taken from us. Of course, as soon as he passed, it was like, 'Oh my God, I lost my friend, my friend’s wife is now a widow and my friend’s kids are now fatherless'. There were all of these emotions."



"About six or seven months later, I started some conversations and said I really want to finish this album. We’re not going to accept mediocrity, we’re going to do our friend proud, we’re going to make Chester proud and we’re going to make sure this is something he would have been elated to put out."



The album's full tracklist looks like this:



01. Sickness

02. Sometimes

03. What’s In The Eye

04. The Syndrome

05. In Time

06. Just Like Heroine

07. B12

08. Soul Song

09. Morei Sky

10. She Shines

11. Shouting Out



