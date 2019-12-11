Chester Bennington’s First Band Grey Daze Is Releasing A New Album With His Vocals

His legacy continues.

Earlier this year it was announced that Chester Bennington's first band, Grey Daze, had returned to the studio to record new music, with Chester's son Jamie taking on vocal duties in honour of his father.

In a Facebook post shared by Grey Daze back in February, they shared that Jamie "sounds a lot like his father, and we were all very proud to be a part of it."

Now some of those recordings are seeing the light of day through a new release - one that Chester himself was working on before his tragic death in 2017.

In a lengthy statement from Chester's widow Talinda, she explained that Chester had begun work on new Grey Daze music, and had announced a 20th anniversary run of shows. She also explains that the work he's done will be released in the form of a new album from Grey Daze, though no release date has been set yet.

Read Talinda Bennington's full statement below:

"One of Chester’s greatest gifts was music. The only thing he took more pride in was being a father to his children. Given how much he cared, he wanted fans to hear everything he did, and his musical journey started with Grey Daze.

"In February 2017, Chester and his bandmates began re-recording their music for a planned re-release of the band’s early music and by June, he announced that Grey Daze was reuniting and would be playing a 20th anniversary reunion show that fall. He was so enthusiastic about doing this, he was eager to play rock music and there were messages in those songs he knew would be meaningful to fans. It also meant a lot to him to be working with his Grey Daze bandmates, Sean Dowdell (with whom he had a very special friendship, and was a business partner in Club Tattoo) along with Mace Beyers, and Cristin Davis. He’d known them more than half of his life.

"When Chester passed away, Grey Daze’s reunion seemed like an afterthought to everyone involved, they were suffering, I was suffering, and there were way too many emotions to work through before we could even think about what would happen to that project. Once the clouds lifted a bit, once we could focus on what Chester would want us to do, we looked for a way to continue what Chester was working on, the things he was proud of and wanted to share with his fans. The Grey Daze project is one of the ways we can continue to tell Chester’s story and connect with his fans.

"Through our foundation, 320, I endeavour every day making sure Chester’s legacy shines a light for positive change. For us, releasing a new Grey Daze album will shine a light on where my husband started and hopefully give his fans a better understanding of his art and a more full picture of his journey though this incredible music."