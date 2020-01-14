Check Out Twin Atlantic’s Ethereal New Video For ‘Barcelona’

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album 'POWER' later this month, Twin Atlantic have shared the official video for the single 'Barcelona'.
Filmed in Kildare, Ireland, the video itself has an ethereal, almost mystical vibe to it. Speaking on the themes and making of the video, Twin Atlantic frontman Sam McTrusty has shared, “When considering the concept, I was inspired by the unique visage shots in films like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind as I felt that these would be the best way to portray the kaleidoscopic, vignette style writing I used for the lyrics. After an initial chat with Klass, I knew he understood the vision for the video instantly. I was blown away by the remote beauty of Kildare, Ireland, and it only added to the mystique.”
Check out Twin Atlantic's new video for 'Barcelona' below:
Check out Twin Atlantic's upcoming tour dates below:
JANUARY
23 - KINGSTON Banquet Records @ Pryzm
24 - LONDON Rough Trade East
26 - SOUTHAMPTON Vanillo
27 - NOTTINGHAM Metronome
28 - LEEDS Crash Records @ The Wardrobe
29 - DUNDEE Beat Generator
30 - GLASGOW King Tuts (Early and late shows)