Check Out Twin Atlantic’s Ethereal New Video For ‘Barcelona’

Magical.

Ahead of the release of their upcoming album 'POWER' later this month, Twin Atlantic have shared the official video for the single 'Barcelona'.

Filmed in Kildare, Ireland, the video itself has an ethereal, almost mystical vibe to it. Speaking on the themes and making of the video, Twin Atlantic frontman Sam McTrusty has shared, “When considering the concept, I was inspired by the unique visage shots in films like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind as I felt that these would be the best way to portray the kaleidoscopic, vignette style writing I used for the lyrics. After an initial chat with Klass, I knew he understood the vision for the video instantly. I was blown away by the remote beauty of Kildare, Ireland, and it only added to the mystique.”

Check out Twin Atlantic's new video for 'Barcelona' below:



Check out Twin Atlantic's upcoming tour dates below:

JANUARY

23 - KINGSTON Banquet Records @ Pryzm

24 - LONDON Rough Trade East

26 - SOUTHAMPTON Vanillo

27 - NOTTINGHAM Metronome

28 - LEEDS Crash Records @ The Wardrobe

29 - DUNDEE Beat Generator

30 - GLASGOW King Tuts (Early and late shows)



FEBRUARY

02 EDINBURGH Caves



'POWER' is out January 24 via Virgin EMI.