Check Out Polaris’ Bruising New Single ‘LANDMINE’

This is HUGE.

Australian metalcore outfit Polaris have dropped their third single from their upcoming album 'Death Of Me', and it's nothing short of enormous.

'LANDMINE' follows the previosuly released singled 'HYPERMANIA' and 'MASOCHIST' which were released in January and December respectively, and their latest release continues to cement them as one of the most exciting metalcore bands coming out of Australia right now.

Check out 'LANDMINE' below:



Polaris' brand new album 'Death Of Me' is set for release February 21 through Sharptone Records. Get all the details on that here.