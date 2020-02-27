Check Out Ocean Grove’s Huge New Single ‘Thousand Golden People’

Nu metal is alive and well.

Australia's left of centre quartet Ocean Grove have today dropped their latest single 'Thousand Golden People', and nu metal is alive and well.

'Thousand Golden People' marks the fifth single from Ocean Grove's upcoming album 'Flip Phone Fantasy', which is set for release March 13 through UNFD.

Speaking of their upcoming album, Ocean Grove frontman Dale Tanner has shared, “Rather than an album that streamlines in one direction of genre, 'Flip Phone Fantasy' has the capacity to be someone’s very own mixtape from start to finish. This record is the first of its kind, in that its sheer diversity will appeal to music listeners from all corners of the globe.”

Check out Ocean Grove's bonkers new single 'Thousand Golden People' below:



Ocean Grove's new album 'Flip Phone Fantasy' is set for release March 13 through UNFD.