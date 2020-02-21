Check Out Biffy Clyro’s Huge New Single ‘Instant History’

Welcome to the first taste of the new era of Biffy Clyro.

After a week of teasing, Biffy Clyro have officially dropped the first single from their upcoming eighth studio album!

This marks the first new music from the lads since their 2016 album 'Ellipsis' (not counting the soundtrack they recorded for the film 'Balance Not Symmetry'. And while this is the first taste of their upcoming album, it's apparently not a reflection on the overall musical direction of the whole body of work.

Speaking of 'Instant History', frontman Simon Neil has shared, "This time around we wanted to lead with something that was the most out there thing which we’ve got on the record. ‘Instant History’ is the biggest, most slammest pop moment we’ve ever worked on. It’s a fantastic opening statement, although musically it doesn’t reflect the album’s direction. But thematically it’s a good pointer for what the album is about: learning from mistakes and realising how you can move things forward. Things can be similar although they’ll never be the same, but let’s not be scared of that.”

Check otut Biffy Clyro's brand new single 'Instant History' below:



As yet, there's no official information on Biffy Clyro's upcoming album - but stay tuned for more details.