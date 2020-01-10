Bury Tomorrow Have Announced Their New Album ‘Cannibal’ And Released A New Song

"This album is for me as well as for the fans," commented vocalist Dani Winter-Bates.

Bury Tomorrow have announced their new album, 'Cannibal'.



It'll be released April 03 via Music For Nations / Sony Music.



"This album is for me as well as for the fans," commented vocalist Dani Winter-Bates.



"It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I’ve had in my life. For some people it’ll be a hard listen. But I thought I have to do this, if I’m going to go in, I’m going to go in. I’m not doing something half arsed. There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album."



You can watch the video for title-track 'Cannibal' here:





"I wanted to live by my words," added Dani, on the record's themes.



"I talk to people about normalising mental health, so how can I write an album where I’m not talking about mental health? The normalisation of mental health is what saves lives. I want people to see the light in the dark. If they delve into that they can find solace in the discussion, the normalisation, the positive action by discussing this."



"The term Cannibal refers to being eaten away by your own thoughts but also eaten away by other humans. We’re not kind to ourselves, let alone kind to each other."



The full tracklisting looks like this:



01. Choke

02. Cannibal

03. The Grey (VIXI)

04. Imposter

05. Better Below

06. The Agonist

07. Quake

08. Gods & Machines

09. Voice & Truth

10. Cold Sleep

11. Dark Infinite



And here's the artwork:







You can pre-order 'Cannibal' here.