Bury Tomorrow Have Announced Some Super Intimate Album Release Shows

INTIMATE.

Bury Tomorrow have announced a small run of intimate shows for their upcoming album's release week, including a show at London's iconic venue The Underworld.

Last week Bury Tomorrow announced that their new album 'Cannibal' was coming this April, and they released the title track - now you can celebrate its release with four super special, intimate shows. They're kicking off release week in London on April 02, before heading to Southampton and Germany.

Tickets for all album release shows are available now - check out the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL

02 - LONDON The Underworld

04 - SOUTHAMPTON The Joiners

17 - HAMBURG Indira

18 - WEISBADEN Kesselhaus