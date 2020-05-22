Broadside Have Announced All The Details Of Their New Album

Time to go 'Into The Raging Sea'





Broadside have announced their new album 'Into The Raging Sea'.



And we've got everything you need to know about it:



1) It's being released July 22 via SharpTone Records.



2) Frontman Ollie Baxxter had this to say about the record:



“The album came out like magic. I’m not trying to impress or keep up with the hype. I wasn’t under any pressure. We just wrote an album without knowing what it would turn into. All of the people I’ve idolized always say songs just flowed out of them, not because they wanted them to necessarily, but because they had to. Up until recently, that didn’t feel realistic for me. I didn’t think I was capable of creating art with that pureness of spirit.”



3) The artwork looks a little like this:







4) And the tracklisting a little like this:



01. The Raging Sea

02. Foolish Believer

03. Overdramatic

04. Nights Alone

05. Heavenly

06. Clarity

07. Dancing On The Ceiling (With You)

08. Seasons

09. Breathe You In

10. The Setting Sun

11. Burning At Both Ends



5) You can also have a listen to opener and title track 'The Raging Sea' below:







6) And here's previously released 'Foolish Believer':



