Bowling For Soup’s Jaret Reddick Is Going To Be Livestreaming Some Special Acoustic Shows

Time to revisit 'Drunk Enough To Dance' and 'A Hangover You Don't Deserve'.





Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick has revealed the details of some special acoustic livestreams.



Over the course of two days he will be playing four shows centered around two of the band's classic albums.



So today (March 24) at 2pm CST / 7pm GMT and 8pm CST / 1am GMT, he will be playing songs from '02's 'Drunk Enough To Dance'.







And on March 26 at 2pm CST / 7pm GMT and 8pm CST / 1am GMT he will be focusing on 04's 'A Hangover You Don't Deserve'.







All of the shows will be streamed on StageIt, where you can reserve your 'ticket' for the show on a 'Pay What You Can' basis. You can do that right HERE



We recently chatted to Jaret and played a game of Know Your Tourmate with him and Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier on their recent tour of the UK. Have a watch below:



