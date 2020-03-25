Boston Manor Have Rescheduled The Dates Of Their UK Tour

Boston Manor's new album 'Glue' is still set for release on May 01 via Pure Noise.
Here's the latest two tracks taken from it.
'On A High Ledge':
And 'Ratking':
Vocalist Henry Cox had this to say about the album:
“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things. The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”
“It's a lot more abrasive and a weirder record. It's just new territory for us. The whole point was to throw away any preconceived notions of what the band is and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.” These are not just the most primal and plain-speaking songs the band have ever recorded, but everything the previous seven years have been leading up to. “This is the start of our band finally becoming the band that we want to be,” concludes Cox. “It's taken us so long to get here, but I'm really proud of us for becoming our own thing. Not once did we think about what people wanted to hear – we just went entirely down the rabbit hole with it. Our only rule was to do what we wanted to do. And I'm really happy that we did that.”