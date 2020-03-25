Boston Manor Have Rescheduled The Dates Of Their UK Tour

'Glue' will be hitting the road a little later in the year now.





Boston Manor have revealed that their UK headline tour will now take place in August of this year.



They were originally scheduled to hit the road in April and May. They've also added a date in Newcastle to the original run as well.



The new dates look a little bit like this:



AUGUST



04 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

06 - BRISTOL SWX

07 - LONDON Electric Brixton

08 - BIRMINGHAM Institute 2

09 - LEEDS Stylus

11 - GLASGOW Garage

12 - NEWCASTLE Riverside

13 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

14 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

In light of the current global situation our UK tour will now be in August. Original tickets still valid. We’ve also added an extra show in Newcastle which is on sale now. pic.twitter.com/6Zm2XHXhCy — Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) March 25, 2020



Boston Manor's new album 'Glue' is still set for release on May 01 via Pure Noise.



Here's the latest two tracks taken from it.



'On A High Ledge':







And 'Ratking':







Vocalist Henry Cox had this to say about the album:



“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things. The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”



“It's a lot more abrasive and a weirder record. It's just new territory for us. The whole point was to throw away any preconceived notions of what the band is and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.” These are not just the most primal and plain-speaking songs the band have ever recorded, but everything the previous seven years have been leading up to. “This is the start of our band finally becoming the band that we want to be,” concludes Cox. “It's taken us so long to get here, but I'm really proud of us for becoming our own thing. Not once did we think about what people wanted to hear – we just went entirely down the rabbit hole with it. Our only rule was to do what we wanted to do. And I'm really happy that we did that.”