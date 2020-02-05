Boston Manor Have Announced The Details Of Their New Album

It's a good day to be a fan of Boston Manor.

Boston Manor have announced the details of their upcoming third studio album, as well as a massive UK tour with Trophy Eyes. Here's absolutely everything you need to know:

01. The album is called 'GLUE'

02. It's set for release May 01 through Pure Noise Records

03. The album artwork for 'GLUE' looks like this:



04. The tracklisting looks exactly like this:

01. Everything Is Ordinary

02. 1’s & 0’s

03. Plasticine Dreams

04. Terrible Love

05. On A High Ledge

06. Only1

07. You, Me & The Class War

08. Playing God

09. Brand New Kids

10. Ratking

11. Stuck In The Mud

12. Liquid

13. Monolith

05. Speaking of 'GLUE', Boston Manor frontman Henry Cox has shared:

“I want people to listen to it and feel something and think about things. The aim of the whole record is to make people angry. It's to make them go ‘Well, this pisses me off, how can I change it? What is one thing that I can personally do – that I can start doing today – to make a difference?’ Because we can do better than this. We just need to start.”

“It's a lot more abrasive and a weirder record,” says Cox when musing on the sounds comprising ‘GLUE’. “It's just new territory for us. The whole point was to throw away any preconceived notions of what the band is and push ourselves out of our comfort zone.” These are not just the most primal and plain-speaking songs the band have ever recorded, but everything the previous seven years have been leading up to. “This is the start of our band finally becoming the band that we want to be,” concludes Cox. “It's taken us so long to get here, but I'm really proud of us for becoming our own thing. Not once did we think about what people wanted to hear – we just went entirely down the rabbit hole with it. Our only rule was to do what we wanted to do. And I'm really happy that we did that.”

06. Boston Manor have also announced a UK headline tour, with support from Trophy Eyes - check out the full list of tour dates below:

APRIL

30 - SOUTHAMPTON Engine Rooms

MAY

02 - BRISTOL SWX

03 - NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

04 - GLASGOW The Garage

05 - MANCHESTER Academy 2

07 - LONDON Electric Brixton

08 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 2

09 - LEEDS Stylus