Blink-182 Have Recorded A New Christmas Song

Let's just put up the tree, this is already Christmas.

It looks like we might be in for more new blink-182 music before the end of 2019, and it sounds pretty festive.

In a new interview with Hannah Stocking, Travis Barker revealed that blink have recorded a Christmas song - and that he's pretty excited by it. When asked by Hannah what he's been listening to lately, Travis shared “…Lil Wayne, and this Christmas song that I just made with my band blink-182."

That sounds pretty promising. And you see, the thing with Christmas songs is, they're particularly relevant around Christmas. So it looks like we might be seeing a festive new blink-182 song in the next couple of weeks.

This all ties in to what Travis shared earlier this year, that blink-182 were planning on releasing an EP before the end of 2019.

In an interview back in June, Travis revealed that blink had recorded a song with Lil Uzi Vert, and shared, "It’s not gonna come out on the album - it’s gonna come out probably on the EP that comes later this year. But blink just did a song with [Lil] Uzi [Vert], that’s the most mind-blowing thing ever - with Pharrell."

He continued "So you have these things now where like, where Uzi is out at Pharrell’s studio and he’s like ‘yo I just did this song with blink’, so Uzi is like ‘I gotta get on that’. So it’s almost coming full circle, but maybe it’s not coming full circle in rock - it’s actually affecting a whole other genre of music."

If we were to get a new Christmas song from blink-182 this year, it wouldn't be the first. We'll just leave these here for you: