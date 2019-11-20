Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Blink-182 Have Recorded A New Christmas Song

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson one hour ago

Let's just put up the tree, this is already Christmas.

It looks like we might be in for more new blink-182 music before the end of 2019, and it sounds pretty festive. 

In a new interview with Hannah Stocking, Travis Barker revealed that blink have recorded a Christmas song - and that he's pretty excited by it. When asked by Hannah what he's been listening to lately, Travis shared “…Lil Wayne, and this Christmas song that I just made with my band blink-182."

That sounds pretty promising. And you see, the thing with Christmas songs is, they're particularly relevant around Christmas. So it looks like we might be seeing a festive new blink-182 song in the next couple of weeks. 

This all ties in to what Travis shared earlier this year, that blink-182 were planning on releasing an EP before the end of 2019.

In an interview back in June, Travis revealed that blink had recorded a song with Lil Uzi Vert, and shared, "It’s not gonna come out on the album - it’s gonna come out probably on the EP that comes later this year. But blink just did a song with [Lil] Uzi [Vert], that’s the most mind-blowing thing ever - with Pharrell."

He continued "So you have these things now where like, where Uzi is out at Pharrell’s studio and he’s like ‘yo I just did this song with blink’, so Uzi is like ‘I gotta get on that’. So it’s almost coming full circle, but maybe it’s not coming full circle in rock - it’s actually affecting a whole other genre of music."

If we were to get a new Christmas song from blink-182 this year, it wouldn't be the first. We'll just leave these here for you:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More