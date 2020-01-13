Blink-182 Have Launched A Charity Merch Collection For Australian Bushfire Relief

Good guys, good cause, good looking merch.

The latest band to step up to help raise funds for the Australian bushfire relief is the lads in blink-182, who have come through with an exclusive merch collection and all proceeds being donated to Australia Zoo.

Sharing the collection on Twitter, blink posted "Australia is being ravaged by deadly fires, and we just feel so helpless. We put out a new merch line + donating all proceeds to charity. Let's do our part to make sure everyone, the environment, plus all of these kangaroos & koala bears are safe."

Proceeds are all going to Australia Zoo, who are medically treating and rehabilitating sick, injured and displaced wildlife in the wake of the devastating Australian bushfires. It's estimated that over 1 billion animals have so far died in the bushfires.

You can pick up a tee or raglan shirt from HERE.

Australia is being ravaged by deadly fires, and we just feel so helpless.



We put out a new merch line + donating all proceeds to charity.



Let's do our part to make sure everyone, the environment, plus all of these kangaroos & koala bears are safe. �� https://t.co/IIFTOVfM31 pic.twitter.com/Pd8XsshaB1 — blink-182 (@blink182) January 10, 2020



In the first 24 hours of sale, Mark Hoppus reported that blink-182 had already raised over $20,000.

Thanks to your support and generosity we’ve already raised more than $20,000 to help the animals devastated by the fires in Australia. Let’s keep it going!https://t.co/iGwemmQTSo — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) January 11, 2020



Pick up a charity tee now, and support a very good cause.