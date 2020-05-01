Bleed From Within Have Joined Forces With Trivium’s Matt Heafy On Their New Single

This is 'Night Crossing'.





Bleed From Within have dropped a track from their upcoming new album 'Fracture'.



'Night Crossing' is a monolothic slab of metal brilliance, which also features a guest guitar spot from Trivium's Matt Heafy.



The video for the track is also a fine case of making the most of a situation as the band smash out the track on a Zoom call and somehow pass a bottle of wine between screens.



Magic of technology eh?



The band had this to say about the song and the collab:



“We’ve been eager to share this track since we finished it at the start of the year. This is classic BFW song structure and the groove is strong.



"Matt from Trivium chips in with such a tasty solo towards the end and he absolutely nails it. We’ve been chatting back and forth with him online for a while then after meeting at a show of theirs during Summer last year, the idea came around to get him involved on a new track. We created an opening and Matt’s part was decided.



"The video was inspired by the numerous video calls we've had amongst ourselves, friends and family since entering lockdown. Something fun during these crazy times. Enjoy!”



Anyway here's the track for ya:







'Fracture' is set for release on May 29 via Century Media.



Here's 'Into Nothing':







You can pre-order the record from our mates over at EMP right HERE



