Black Veil Brides Have Announced The Departure Of Bassist Ashley Purdy

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson one hour ago

The departure is immediate.

Black Veil Brides have announced the immediate departure of bassist Ashley Purdy in a short statement posted to Twitter.

Ashley joined Black Veil Brides in 2009, and has been a full-time fixture on the band's line-up ever since.

The decision was mutual, and they wish each other the best in their future endeavours. Read their full statement below:

"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."

