Black Veil Brides Have Announced The Departure Of Bassist Ashley Purdy

The departure is immediate.
Black Veil Brides have announced the immediate departure of bassist Ashley Purdy in a short statement posted to Twitter.
Ashley joined Black Veil Brides in 2009, and has been a full-time fixture on the band's line-up ever since.
The decision was mutual, and they wish each other the best in their future endeavours. Read their full statement below:
"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."
— Black Veil Brides (@blackveilbrides) November 15, 2019
