Black Peaks Have Announced The Dates For Their Rescheduled Tour

They're back, and ready to take on 2020.

Back in October last year Black Peaks were forced to postpone their UK headline tour due to ongoing health problems with frontman Will Gardner.

In the statement released on the band's social media, they detail that the life-threatening infection that plagued Will early on last year had returned, and required urgent surgery to correct, putting the frontman out of action for six weeks.

Today they've announced the details of their rescheduled tour dates, which will see them playing six shows across the UK this coming April. Black Peaks will be joined on the road by The St Pierre Snake Invasion and Sugar Horse.

All existing tickets from the rescheduled November dates are being accepted at the upcoming shows, with new tickets available this coming Friday.

Check out the full list of upcoming Black Peaks tour dates below:

APRIL

20 - GLASGOW Oran Mor

21 - MANCHESTER Gorilla

22 - BIRMINGHAM Institute 2

24 - LONDON Scala

26 - BRISTOL The Fleece

30 - BRIGHTON Chalk