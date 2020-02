#thisisthesoundthatwemake

Biffy Clyro have announced the release date of their upcoming new single.

The band have spent the last few days posting a series of mysterious teaser clips and images, all featuring the colour blue in a stripe over their eyes:

This follows them changing their social media images and even sending out postcards direct to fans:

Posts were also accompanied by the hashtag #thisisthesoundthatwemake. What does it all mean lads?!

Well, now the trio have confirmed that their new single 'Instant History' will premiere on BBC Radio 1 on February 20 at 7.30PM GMT during Annie Mac's show, announcing the news with another teaser video that sees frontman Simon Neil appear to write out a portion of the song's lyrics:

This track will be the first new music from the band since last year's movie soundtrack project 'Balance, Not Symmetry'.

We caught up with Biffy back in 2018 to chat through that project and more - check out the interview below: