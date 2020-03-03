Biffy Clyro Have Revealed The Title Of Their New Album

More pieces of the puzzle are falling into place.





Biffy Clyro have revealed that their new album is set to be called 'A Celebration Of Endings'.



But because it's Biffy they didn't just drop the title and leave it at that.



First the band posted on their Instagram 'Screenshot & repost the completed album artwork on Instagram Stories then tag @biffy_clyro for your chance to win a meet and greet with the band'



Subsequently the band's story featured the artwork moving around in an almost hypnotic manner, just waiting for you to click and capture it:







Well now seeing as people started to crack the puzzle, the band have confirmed that this is in fact the cover art of their new record.









How exciting is that?



No sign of a release date yet, but we're sure that won't be far behind.



The news follows the release of 'Instant History', the first song taken from the record.



Have a listen to that below:



