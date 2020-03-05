Biffy Clyro Have Dropped A Riff-Laden New Song

They've also announced the date their new album is being released.





Biffy Clyro have released the second song from their upcoming album 'A Celebration Of Endings'.



Have a listen to 'End Of' right here:







It follows on from 'Instant History', which you can watch the video for below:







'A Celebration Of Endings' is scheduled for release on May 15.



The tracklisting looks like this:



01. North Of No South

02. The Champ

03. Weird Leisure

04. Tiny Indoor Fireworks

05. Worst Type Of Best Possible

06. Space

07. End Of

08. Instant History

09. The Pink Limit

10. Opaque

11. Cop Syrup



And the artwork like this:







Frontman Simon Neil had this to say about the record:



"This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective.



“The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution.



"You can retain everything you loved before, but let’s lose the bad shit. It’s about trying to take back control.”