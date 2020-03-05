Biffy Clyro Have Dropped A Riff-Laden New Song

They've also announced the date their new album is being released.
Biffy Clyro have released the second song from their upcoming album 'A Celebration Of Endings'.
Have a listen to 'End Of' right here:
It follows on from 'Instant History', which you can watch the video for below:
'A Celebration Of Endings' is scheduled for release on May 15.
The tracklisting looks like this:
01. North Of No South
02. The Champ
03. Weird Leisure
04. Tiny Indoor Fireworks
05. Worst Type Of Best Possible
06. Space
07. End Of
08. Instant History
09. The Pink Limit
10. Opaque
11. Cop Syrup
And the artwork like this:
Frontman Simon Neil had this to say about the record:
"This is a very forward-looking album from a personal perspective and a societal perspective.
“The title is about seeing the joy in things changing, rather than the sadness. Change means progression and evolution.
"You can retain everything you loved before, but let’s lose the bad shit. It’s about trying to take back control.”
Get Rock Sound to your inbox, every week. Sign up for free now.