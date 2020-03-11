Biffy Clyro Have Announced A HUGE Tour

Big band, big tour.
Biffy Clyro have announced a great big UK tour for late 2020!
They'll hit 11 venues across September and October in support of their new album 'A Celebration Of Endings', which is due out on May 15.
Check out the dates below...
SEPTEMBER
25 - ABERDEEN P&J Arena
26 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro
27 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
29 - NEWCASTLE Motorpoint Arena
30 - BIRMINGHAM Arena
OCTOBER
01 - LONDON O2
03 - MANCHESTER Arena
04 - LEEDS First Direct Arena
06 - BELFAST SSE Arena
09 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena
11 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC
...and hear latest song 'End Of' right here!
