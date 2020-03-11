Biffy Clyro Have Announced A HUGE Tour

Big band, big tour.





Biffy Clyro have announced a great big UK tour for late 2020!



They'll hit 11 venues across September and October in support of their new album 'A Celebration Of Endings', which is due out on May 15.



Check out the dates below...



SEPTEMBER



25 - ABERDEEN P&J Arena

26 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

29 - NEWCASTLE Motorpoint Arena

30 - BIRMINGHAM Arena



OCTOBER



01 - LONDON O2

03 - MANCHESTER Arena

04 - LEEDS First Direct Arena

06 - BELFAST SSE Arena

09 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

11 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC



...and hear latest song 'End Of' right here!





