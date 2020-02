Go check your mailbox immediately.

On Monday, Biffy Clyro started teasing by changing all of their social profile pictures to the same shade of cyan.

Now they've kicked the teasing up a notch, by sending their fans postcards of the same colour cyan. The postcards are a riff on a classic panatone paint chip, featuring the code for their specific shade of cyan - 2197 C.

Check out some photos of the postcards that fans have been receiving in the post:

My mom just send me this card that was addressed to me from @BiffyClyro team and i'm SHAKING!!!! pic.twitter.com/9g72ToMDaU — SANNƎ�� (@IWasFraaamed) February 11, 2020



They're also directing fans to THIS link on the postcard.

Basically, nothing is any clearer than it was earlier in the week, but it is exciting that their teasing has kicked up a notch.