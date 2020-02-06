Bert McCracken On My Chemical Romance: “It Wouldn’t Surprise Anyone To See The Used On That Tour.”

Bert has apparently been speaking to Gerard Way about it.
Earlier this week Rock Sound shared that The Used frontman Bert McCracken had shared on stage "I feel like I'm in My Chemical Romance! And you might catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall".
This revelation set the internet alight, but as yet there's been no official confirmation from My Chem that The Used would in fact be opening up them on their upcoming run of shows. But Bert isn't backtracking on his statements either.
In an interview this week with Wisconsin's Razor, Bert talked about his early days with My Chemical Romance, sharing “When we first met My Chemical Romance, they were my favorite band. I brought them out all over the world. There’s a reason why they blew up and they’re one of the biggest bands of all time. They’re amazing."
He then continued that he had "been talking to Gerard [Way], and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see The Used on that tour.”
Bert added afterwards, “I’m not saying… I’m joking. Come on, you know me, I’m a kidder.”
