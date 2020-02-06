Bert McCracken On My Chemical Romance: “It Wouldn’t Surprise Anyone To See The Used On That Tour.”

Bert has apparently been speaking to Gerard Way about it.

Earlier this week Rock Sound shared that The Used frontman Bert McCracken had shared on stage "I feel like I'm in My Chemical Romance! And you might catch us on tour with My Chemical Romance in the fall".

This revelation set the internet alight, but as yet there's been no official confirmation from My Chem that The Used would in fact be opening up them on their upcoming run of shows. But Bert isn't backtracking on his statements either.

In an interview this week with Wisconsin's Razor, Bert talked about his early days with My Chemical Romance, sharing “When we first met My Chemical Romance, they were my favorite band. I brought them out all over the world. There’s a reason why they blew up and they’re one of the biggest bands of all time. They’re amazing."

He then continued that he had "been talking to Gerard [Way], and it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see The Used on that tour.”

Bert added afterwards, “I’m not saying… I’m joking. Come on, you know me, I’m a kidder.”

Check out all scheduled upcoming My Chemical Romance live appearances below:

MARCH

20 - MELBOURNE Download Festival

21 - SYDNEY Download Festival

25 - AUCKLAND Western Springs

28 - OSAKA Intex

29 - TOKYO Download Festival

JUNE

18 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

20 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

21 - MILTON KEYNES Stadium MK

23 - DUBLIN Royal Hospital Kilmainham

JULY

01 - HUNGARY Volt Festival

04 - BOLOGNA Arena Parco Nord

06 - BONN KUNST!RASEN

11 - MOSCOW Park Live

SEPTEMBER

09 - DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 - ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 - CHICAGO Riot Fest

14 - TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 - BOSTON TD Garden

17 - NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 - PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 - ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 - NEWARK Prudential Center

23 - NEWARK Prudential Center

26 - SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 - HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 - DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 - DENVER Pepsi Center

04 - TACOMA Dome

06 - OAKLAND Arena

08 - LOS ANGELES Forum

10 - SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 - LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena

13 - LOS ANGELES Forum

14 - LOS ANGELES Forum

16 - LOS ANGELES Forum

And you can catch The Used on tour in the UK and Europe at the below dates:

MAY

23 - LEEDS Slam Dunk

24 - HATFIELD Slam Dunk

26 - LONDON Lafayette

27 - BRIGHTON Concorde 2

30 - PARIS Slam Dunk

JUNE

02 - MILAN Circolo Magnolia

03 - ZURICH Dynamo

09 - ST PETERSBURG Zal

10 - MOSCOW Arbat Hall