Ben Sansom From Lower Than Atlantis Has Launched His New Band

Say hello to Paper Mill.

It's no secret that we were big fans of Lower Than Atlantis, and they've been greatly missed since calling it a day last year.



It's great news, then, that their guitarist Ben Sansom has launched his new project: Paper Mill.



Their first single 'BRUCE' will be out February 28, and you can follow find Twitter page here.



"Here we go, the start," Ben wrote.



"This project has been bubbling away in the background for a long time now. I really hope you guys can get into this as much as we believe you will."



"It’s Real, it’s Loud and it’s exactly what we want to do."



Good news is good.



It follows the launch of LTA frontman Mike Duce's label Headache Inc., with a solo EP 'Food For Thwart' incoming.