Belmont Have Announced Their New EP

'Reflections' is just around the corner.





Belmont have announced the details of their upcoming EP 'Reflections'.



Here's everything you need to know:



1) It's being released 13 March through Pure Noise Records.



2) It features a song called 'Deadweight', which you can listen to now:







3) The full tracklisting looks like this:



01. By My Side

02. Deadweight

03. Stay Up

04. Hideout

05. Move Along

06. Back and Forth



The eagle-eyed amongst you will notice the previously-released 'By My Side' and 'Stay Up'.



They sound like this:







And this:







4) The artwork looks like this:







5) The songs on the EP were "recorded in different places over an extended period of time," explains drummer Brian Lida.



"They are a collection of new ideas, experimentation, and an opportunity to lay down anything we’ve ever wanted in our music, but have been hesitant of trying in the past. Special thanks to Pure Noise Records, and everyone who made this possible.



We will now be going into the studio for our second album.”



6) And finally, you can pre-order the EP here