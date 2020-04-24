Beartooth Will Be Streaming A Set As Part Of The Red Bull Records Virtual Festival

Bedroom mosh squad assemble.





Red Bull Records have announced the details of their first ever virtual festival to help to raise awareness for MusiCares artist support efforts.



Set to take place on May 01, the festival will feature a set from none other than Beartooth. So you're going to be able to mosh from your living room all the way yo your kitchen and back.



The festival will also include sets from The Aces, Blxst, Flawes, Gavin Haley, Kofi and pineappleCITI and Sad Alex with more to be announced.



It all kicks off ar 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST on the label's Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts.



To get you all prepped, here's a little bit of Beartooth:







We also caught up with frontman Caleb Shomo when the band were in London late last year to talk all about making their new album on the road and everything in between:



