Babymetal Just Dropped A New Video For ‘Da Da Dance’

The band will return to the UK on tour this February.

Babymetal have rounded out the year with a brand new music video for 'DA DA DANCE (feat. Tak Matsumoto)'.

The vid was filmed during the band's album release show at The Forum venue in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The group released their third album 'METAL GALAXY' back in October and are set to return to the UK for a series of dates in February 2020 ahead of an appearance at Download Festival in June.

