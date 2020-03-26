August Burns Red’s Jake Luhrs: “We’re Now In A Position Where We Can Share Something Real”

Check out the band's new song 'Paramount'.





August Burns Red have released another song from their upcoming album 'Guardians'.



'Paramount' is the third track to be pulled from the record and it's waiting for you to listen to it below:







It follows 'Bones':







And 'Defender':







'Guardians' is set for release on 03 April via Fearless Records.



We spoke to the band all about the album in the latest issue of Rock Sound. You can pick up a copy for yourself from SHOP.ROCKSOUND.TV



According to vocalist Jake Luhrs, 'Guardians' represents something much deeper than just music:



“When we were bringing together all the lyrical content we had and seeing what this record was about, what we realised was that it was about heart and love and recognising the fact that we need each other. We all have authority. We all have power. We all have strength. And we can share all of that to help and protect each other."



"There’s not a song on this record that doesn’t hit home for me in a compassionate sense. What we’re trying to represent is that it doesn’t matter what you struggle with or who you are. What matters is that you have the choice and the opportunity to love the person beside you. We all need that."



“We’re now in a position where we can share something real. We’re not like Blink-182 talking about how a girl broke our heart. This record is about being there, both spiritually and mentally and conveying a message that has power and passion behind it. That’s what’s important.”



This is just a taster of what the band had to say about the record as well! You can read the full interview inside Dance Gavin Dance's issue of Rock Sound.