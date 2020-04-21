August Burns Red Have Covered NOFX’s ‘Linoleum’ With Silverstein’s Shane Told On Vocals

One hell of a sentence, one hell of a cover.





August Burns Red have posted a cover of NOFX's classic track 'Linoleum' with none other than Silverstein's Shane Told on vocals.



The band orginally covered the song way back in 2009, but have brought it bursting into the modern day in some style.



Let guitarist JB Brubaker explain:



"ABR covered 'Linoleum' by NOFX on a 7" we did in 2009. We busted it out on tour periodically over the years. This past summer, while touring with Silverstein, we played it semi-regularly with Shane Told handling the vocals.



"While we were all stuck at home in isolation, we thought it would be fun to put together a quarantine version of 'Linoleum' that featured Shane. We each recorded our own parts at home and our sound engineer Chris Pollock mixed the audio together. Then, we had our touring photographer, Ray Duker, edit all the videos together.



"This was a fun project for us to put together, and we hope you enjoy it."



Get stuck in:







And here's the orginal for comparison reasons:







Absolutely brilliant.



August Burns Red's new album 'Guardians' is out now via Fearless. Here's 'Bones':







And Silverstein's new album 'A Beautiful Place To Drown' is also out now via UNFD. Here's 'Bad Habits':



