Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 262 - March 2020
News

August Burns Red Have Announced Their New Album, And Dropped The First Single

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson about 2 hours ago

Here we go!

Grammy nominated metalcore legends August Burns Red have today announced the details of their upcoming album - here's absolutely everything you need to know:

01. It's called 'Guardians'

02. It's set for release April 03 through Fearless Records

03. The album artwork looks a bit like this:

04. The tracklisting looks exactly like this:

01. 'The Narrative'
02. 'Bones'
03. 'Paramount'
04. 'Defender'
05. 'Lighthouse'
06. 'Dismembered Memory'
07. 'Ties That Bind'
08. 'Bloodletter'
09. 'Extinct by Instinct'
10. 'Empty Heaven'
11. 'Three Fountains'

05. The first single off the album is 'Defender', and you can watch it below:

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More