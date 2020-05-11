Asking Alexandria Have Released The Title Track From Their New Album

They really are getting on like a 'House On Fire'.





Ahead of it's release this Friday (May 15), Asking Alexandria have dropped the title track from their new album 'Like A House On Fire'.



With a video filmed in quarantine, the track is vibrant and powerful opening to an incredibly vibrant and powerful album.



Check it out below:







It's the fifth song taken from the record, following 'Down To Hell'







'Antisocialist':







'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)':







Aaaaand 'The Violence':







You can pick up the record on beautiful pink vinyl from our mates over at EMP right HERE





