Rocksound June 2020 - Issue 265
Asking Alexandria Have Released The Title Track From Their New Album

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers 5 hours ago

They really are getting on like a 'House On Fire'.



Ahead of it's release this Friday (May 15), Asking Alexandria have dropped the title track from their new album 'Like A House On Fire'.

With a video filmed in quarantine, the track is vibrant and powerful opening to an incredibly vibrant and powerful album. 

Check it out below:



It's the fifth song taken from the record, following 'Down To Hell'



'Antisocialist':



'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)':



Aaaaand 'The Violence':



You can pick up the record on beautiful pink vinyl from our mates over at EMP right HERE


 

