Asking Alexandria Have Announced Their First UK Tour In Two Years

Here we go!





After confirming the details of their new album last week, Asking Alexandria have now confirmed that they will be playing a string of shows in the UK later this year.



The tour will be the first in the country since they co-headlined with Black Veil Brides back in January 2018.



Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say:



“WE ARE COMING HOME!



“We have been waiting for so long to announce our UK/EUROPE tour and we cannot fucking wait to get back to you guys! We have spent a long time building this stage show to make it the biggest and most exciting show we have ever toured with.



So UK/EUROPE let’s light this world up like a house on fucking fire. We will see you soon!”



The dates look a little bit like this:



OCTOBER

19 - GLASGOW Barrowlands

20 - MANCHESTER Academy

21 - BIRMINGHAM Academy

23 - LONDON Kentish Town Forum







Asking's new album 'Like A House On Fire' is set for release on May 15 via Sumerian Records.



Here's the video for newest single 'Antisocialist':



