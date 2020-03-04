Asking Alexandria Have Announced The Details Of Their New Album

'Like A House On Fire'





After teasing earlier in the week, Asking Alexandria have announced their new album.



It's called 'Like A House On Fire' and is set to be released May 15 via Sumerian Records.



The artwork looks a little like this:







An awful lot going on there.



Alongside the announcement, there's also a new song in the form of 'Antisocialist'



You can check that out below:







It follows the previously released 'They Don't Want What We Want (And They Don't Care)' which sounds like this:







You can pre-order the record right here



We recently spoke to vocalist Danny Worsnop about what we could expect from the new album.



This is what he had to say:



"I think that we’ve created the album that we’ve been trying to make for our entire career - we’ve finally accumulated all of the tools and pieces that were needed to be able to create what we’ve done with this album. It’s by far the most special piece of work that we’ve put together as a band. In typical Asking Alexandria fashion, it’s different.



"We’ve been trying to figure out the best way to describe it, and what we’ve fallen on is that it’s somewhere between the self-titled record and ‘From Death To Destiny’. We’ve taken the aggression of ‘From Death To Destiny’ where there was still the frustrations and internal angst, and we’ve mixed it with the passion and drive of the ‘Asking Alexandria’ album.



"We’ve written a lot of songs. We got to the point where we said, ‘okay which songs are going on this’ and we ended up going ‘fuck it, put them all on there’. So we’ve done that - we’ve put everything on there. There are no B-sides, there’s nothing that didn’t make the cut. There’s going to be songs where people are going to listen and say ‘I don’t know why they put that song on here’, and that’s fine. That’s the point, because there are going to be people who will say ‘That’s my favourite song’ about the same thing. Everybody is going to connect to at least one song on there."