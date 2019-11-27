Ashley Purdy (Ex-Black Veil Brides) Is Teasing New Music

"What if i told you I’ve been busy, making new music..."



Ashley Purdy has started teasing new music, following his recent departure from Black Veil Brides.



"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways," the band explained in a statement a couple of weeks ago.



"We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."



He's posted a snippet of what he's been working on, as you can see below:

What if i told you i’ve been busy, making new music.. ��☝������ — ☆ ������������ ���������� ☆ (@AshleyPurdy) November 27, 2019

What if i told you i’ve been busy.. working on new music ��



What if i told you it sounded like this.. #snippet �� https://t.co/2ho347z4lt — ☆ ������������ ���������� ☆ (@AshleyPurdy) November 27, 2019



Intriguing stuff.