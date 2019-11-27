Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 259 - December 2019
News

Ashley Purdy (Ex-Black Veil Brides) Is Teasing New Music

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce 3 hours ago

"What if i told you I’ve been busy, making new music..."


Ashley Purdy has started teasing new music, following his recent departure from Black Veil Brides

"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways," the band explained in a statement a couple of weeks ago.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."

He's posted a snippet of what he's been working on, as you can see below:

 

 


Intriguing stuff.

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More