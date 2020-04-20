As It Is’ Patty Walters Is Going To Perform ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ In Full Acoustically

The band's debut album is 5 today!





On April 20 2015, As It Is released their debut full-length 'Never Happy, Ever After'. Where have those 5 years gone?!?



Anyway, to celebrate vocalist Patty Walters has announced that he is going to be playing the whole thing acoustically on the band's YouTube.



In his words it's going to be just "me, my acoustic, and you".



