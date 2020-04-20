Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
News

As It Is’ Patty Walters Is Going To Perform ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ In Full Acoustically

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers about 5 hours ago

The band's debut album is 5 today!



On April 20 2015, As It Is released their debut full-length 'Never Happy, Ever After'. Where have those 5 years gone?!?

Anyway, to celebrate vocalist Patty Walters has announced that he is going to be playing the whole thing acoustically on the band's YouTube. 

In his words it's going to be just "me, my acoustic, and you".

You'll be wanting to head HERE at 7pm BST for that. 


To get you a little reacquainted before then, here's 'Dial Tones':



And here's 'Cheap Shots & Setbacks':



And here's 'Speak Soft':

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More