As It Is’ Patty Walters Is Going To Perform ‘Never Happy, Ever After’ In Full Acoustically

The band's debut album is 5 today!
On April 20 2015, As It Is released their debut full-length 'Never Happy, Ever After'. Where have those 5 years gone?!?
Anyway, to celebrate vocalist Patty Walters has announced that he is going to be playing the whole thing acoustically on the band's YouTube.
In his words it's going to be just "me, my acoustic, and you".
You'll be wanting to head HERE at 7pm BST for that.
never happy, ever after
turns 5 years old tomorrow
and i’ll be playing the whole damn thing tomorrow, live on the band youtube channel
just me, my acoustic, and you.https://t.co/5PhMl0p5eb pic.twitter.com/VwfnPDgMHO
— PATTY | /\\\ | 狂88 (@PattyxWalters) April 19, 2020
To get you a little reacquainted before then, here's 'Dial Tones':
And here's 'Cheap Shots & Setbacks':
And here's 'Speak Soft':
