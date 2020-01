TELL US.

Last Friday, My Chemical Romance sent the internet spinning with a cryptic tweet, featuring the union jack flag emoji:



Since then, their social media accounts have all fallen silent, as the world waited with baited breath for the announcement of some UK tour dates.

Today they've kicked the teasing up a notch, posting a video featuring a whole lot of symbols, the union jack flag again, and letters from the Theban alphabet (yes, really).



We've given the translation using the Theban alphabet a go, but have got as far as the word JUNE in the middle of the video. Could My Chemical Romance be teasing their return to the UK for this coming June?

Check out the alphabet below, and see if you can decode anything else: